Stock Market Holidays: NSE, BSE to remain closed on these days in October 2025 - Details

The festive season has already begun and therefore it is important to know in advance about days when bans and stock markets will remain closed. As we enter into the month of October, let's have a look at the list of holidays in October 2025. According to the information available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), both the BSE and NSE will have three trading holidays next month. In total, the stock markets will remain shut for 11 days. This is including eight weekends. While markets will remain closed on three occasions, they will open for special Muhurat Trading session this month.

Stock Market Holidays October 2025

According to the holiday calendar of National Stock Exchange (NSE), the markets are scheduled to be closed on these three days -

October 2 - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra

October 21 - Diwali Laxmi Pujan

October 22 - Balipratipada

Stock Market Holidays October 2025: Currency Derivatives Segments

Trading in derivatives, equities, SLBs, currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives will remain shut for the day.

Stock Market Holidays October 2025: Commodity Market

Investors must note that trading activity will remain closed in the commodity segment too.

Stock Market Holidays 2025

After October, the stock markets will remain closed for two more days (apart from weekly holidays) this year. Check the complete list of Market Holidays 2025 below.

Holiday Date Day Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev November 05, 2025 Wednesday Christmas December 25, 2025 Thursday

Muhurat Trading 2025

Stock exchanges NSE and BSE will conduct a special Muhurat trading session on Tuesday, October 21, to mark the festival of Diwali. The symbolic trading session will be held between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars.

Last year, the special Muhurat trading session was held from 6 pm to 7 pm.

The exchange announced that the pre-opening session will take place from 1:30 pm to 1.45 pm. The market will remain closed for regular trading on Diwali, but a special trading window will be open for one hour.