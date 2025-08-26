Stock Market Holidays 2025: Are BSE, NSE open or closed on August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi? Stock Market Holidays 2025, Ganesh Chaturthi Holiday: The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark tanked 849.37 points or 1.04 per cent, to close at 80,786.54. During the day, the index hit a low of 80,685.98 and a high of 81,450.28.

Mumbai:

The equity benchmark index Sensex tumbled 849 points on Tuesday amid weak global cues and the United States issuing a draft notice regarding the implementation of an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian products. Continuous selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) further dampened investor sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark tanked 849.37 points or 1.04 per cent, to close at 80,786.54. During the day, the index hit a low of 80,685.98 and a high of 81,450.28. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty shed 255.70 points or 1.02 per cent, to end the session at 24,712.05. In the intra-day session, it touched a low of 24,689.60.

Stock Market Holidays 2025, Ganesh Chaturthi Holiday

The sharp decline, the sharpest single-day decline in three months, comes a day before the stock market holiday on August 27, 2025. According to the list of holidays available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock markets will remain closed on Wednesday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. This means there will be no trading on NSE and BSE tomorrow.

Share Market Holidays 2025, Ganesh Chaturthi Holiday: Currency Derivatives Segments

Trading in derivatives, equities, SLBs, currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives will remain shut for the day.

Share Market Holidays 2025, Ganesh Chaturthi Holiday: Commodity Market

Investors must note that trading activity will remain closed in the commodity segment in the morning session from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. However, it will remain open for the evening session between 5:00 pm and 11:55 pm.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Shubh Muhurat

Amrit Kaal - 7:33 am to 9:09 am on August 27, 2025

Ganesh Sthapana Timing - 11:05 am to 1:40 pm on August 27, 2025.

Stock Market Holidays 2025

After Ganesh Chaturthi, the stock markets will remain closed for five more days (apart from weekly holidays) this year. Check the complete list of Market Holidays 2025 below.