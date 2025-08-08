Market Opening Bell: Sensex down 145 points, Nifty holds 24,500, Bharti Airtel falls 2.5% Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,039 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,104 were trading in the red. Ninety-two stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the red on Friday, August 8, 2025, a day after a sharp 250 point recovery from the low level in Nifty. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 145.25 points to start the session at 80,478.01, and the Nifty was down by 51.9 points to open at 24,544.25. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,623.26 and the Nifty 50 at 24,596.15. However, the broader indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was down by 29.25 points in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 74.09 points or 0.14 per cent to trade at 52,210.42.

In early trade, 1,039 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,104 were trading in the red. Ninety-two stocks remained unchanged.