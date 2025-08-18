Market Opening Bell: Sensex surges 718 points, Nifty above 24,900, Auto Index gains 3.28% on expected GST cut Sensex, Nifty Today on August 18, 2025: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened 137 points higher at 24,792, compared to the previous close of 24,655.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, began the day on a subdued note on Thursday, August 14, 2025, amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 718.13 points to start the session at 81,315.79; the Nifty zoomed 306.9 points to open at 24,938.20. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,597.66 and the Nifty 50 at 24,631.30. Similarly, there is action in the broader indices. While the BSE Midcap was up by 423.36 points in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index gained 551.89 points or 1.07 per cent to trade at 52,340.77.

In early trade, 1,567 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 559 were trading in the red. Eighty-six stocks remained unchanged.

From the Sensex pack, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Trent were among the major gainers, with Maruti leading the pack by adding 7.20 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Larsen Toubro, HCL Tech, ITC, Sun Pharma, and Infosys were among the laggards, with LT falling 0.62 per cent in the opening trade. Hero Motorcorp shares are also in action amid the expected GST rate cut on bikes below 350cc.

"On the higher side, 24,800/81200 would be the immediate resistance zone for the bulls. A successful breakout above 24,800/81200 could push the market towards 24,900-25,000/81500-81800," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened 137 points higher at 24,792, compared to the previous close of 24,655.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) extended their selling streak, offloading equities worth Rs 1,926 crore on August 14. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 3,895 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets edged higher on Monday, with the Nikkei 225 gaining 441.69 points, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 100.94 points or 0.40 per cent. On the other hand, South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a fall of 38.68 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 43.73 points or 1.18 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

All Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green today, with the Nifty Auto index jumping 3.28 per cent. While Nifty FMCG was up by 1.59 per cent in the opening session, the Nifty Metal index jumped 1.32 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty Realty was up by 1.29 per cent, and Nifty Pharma gained 0.25 per cent.