Market Opening Bell: Sensex jumps 256 points, Nifty above 24,550 amid strong global cues

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened with decent gains on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, buoyed by India’s retail inflation slipping to an eight-year low in July and amid strong global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 256.58 points to start the session at 80,492.17, and the Nifty was up by 98.8 points to open at 24,586.20. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,235.59 and the Nifty 50 at 24,487.40. Similarly, the broader indices traded green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 216.54 points in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 229.51 points or 0.44 per cent to trade at 52,026.25.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, BEL, Trent, Tata Steel and Eternal were among the major gainers, with Tata Motors leading the pack by adding 1.51 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards, with Tech Mahindra shedding 0.23 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,608 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 473 were trading in the red. 89 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened 144.5 points higher at 24,647.50, compared to the previous close of 24,503.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) extended their selling streak, offloading equities worth Rs 3,398 crore on August 12. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 7,723 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets opened higher following a record rally in the US stock market. While Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 686.83 points, Hong Kong's Hang Seng zoomed 433.32 points or 1.03 per cent. On the other hand, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 0.58 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 20.42 points or 0.56 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

All Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green today, with the Nifty Metal index gaining 0.77 per cent. While Nifty Auto was up by 0.64 per cent in the opening session, the Nifty Pharma index jumped 0.36 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty Realty was up by 0.64 per cent and Nifty IT gained 0.27 per cent.