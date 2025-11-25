Stock gains over 4% as company signs 3-year contract with global edtech platform: Check details Technically, the counter trades higher than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving average.

Mumbai:

Shares of One Point One Solutions, an Indian provider of technology-enabled business process management services, are in focus after the company signed a three-year strategic contract with Agentic, a global EdTech company that provides AI-based online exam monitoring and interview solutions. The total value of this contract is approximately USD 1 million, which has been secured by One Point One's US subsidiary. This partnership is considered a major win in the online exam and assessment sector. According to reports, the market is growing rapidly. Its CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2023 and 2032 is approximately 16 per cent, and users are increasing by 200 per cent year-on-year.

Total potential market

The company stated that the total potential market (TAM) for this sector is estimated to be between USD 1.3 billion and USD 12 billion. Consequently, this deal represents a significant opportunity for the company to strengthen its presence globally.

Under this partnership, the company will strengthen and expand the Edu-Tech company's critical online exam operations, monitoring, and workflows. This will include modernising operations by transitioning legacy workflows from a captive centre in Bengaluru.

Share price today

The stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 50.26 against the previous close of Rs 50.19 on the National Stock Exchange. The counter gained further to touch the high of Rs 52.30, a gain of 4.20 per cent from the last closing. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 51.26, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,346.94 crore.

The stock's 52-week high is Rs 69.99, and its 52-week low is Rs 41.01. Technically, the counter trades higher than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving average.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Tuesday morning as foreign fund outflows dampened investors' sentiment.

ALSO READ | Noida International Airport, UPSRTC join hands to introduce bus services to key UP locations

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)