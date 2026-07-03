Stock below Rs 50 hits fresh 52-week high as markets surge in early trade, check details

Mumbai:

Shares of Indiabulls Ltd, which is into real estate and financial services, surged to a fresh 52-week high amid a sharp rise in the Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, amid a rally in IT stocks and softer-than-expected US jobs data tempering expectations of near-term monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. The counter started the trading session at Rs 28.40, a gain of Rs 0.30 from the previous close of Rs 28.10 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in volume by more than 4.06 times, the scrip surged further and touched the high of Rs 29.50, representing a gain of 4.98 per cent. This is also the stock's fresh 52-week high. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 8.93, touched on February 25, 2206.

Share price history

The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 6.22 per cent in the period. The scrip has outperformed the sector by 2.82 per cent and is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 174.95 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has jumped 71.97 per cent, as compared to the correction of 8.39 per cent in the benchmark index.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 71.71. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Q4 profit at Rs 194 crore

Indiabulls Ltd has reported a net profit of Rs 194.26 crore for the quarter ended in March 2026. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 164.17 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income more than doubled to Rs 418.39 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 149.15 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

During the 2025-26 fiscal year, the net profit stood at Rs 346.13 crore as against a net loss of Rs 272.73 crore. Total income jumped to Rs 880.78 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 539.

95 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal.

For the full 2025-26 fiscal, the company recorded sales bookings of Rs 2,752 crore, with 909 units and 21.6 lakh sq ft of area sold.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)