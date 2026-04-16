Steel stock in focus as company infuses Rs 50 crore into new energy subsidiary for battery project

Mumbai:

Shares of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (GPIL) are in focus as the company has announced a further investment of Rs 50 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Godawari New Energy Private Limited (GNEPL). Following this update, the stock started the trading session in green amid gains in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, as renewed optimism surrounding progress in restarting US–Iran negotiations has helped ease immediate geopolitical concerns and driven crude oil prices lower. While the 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 619 points to 78,730.32, the 50-share NSE Nifty jumped 169.65 points to 24,400.95. Amid this, the counter opened in green at Rs 307.20, a gain of Rs 3.8 or 1.25 per cent from the previous close of Rs 303.40 on the BSE. It later touched the high of Rs 310.40, representing a gain of Rs 7, or 2.30 per cent. This is also the stock's fresh 52-week high. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 170.35, hit on May 9, 2025.

Profit booking at higher levels

However, the stock witnessed some profit booking at higher levels, and the counter tumbled to touch the intraday low of Rs 297.85, a dip of 1.82 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 299.50 with a fall of Rs 3.90 or 1.29 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 20,107.38 crore.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 8,421.37 per cent in 10 years and 679.92 per cent in five years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has gained 12.27 per cent, compared with an 8.60 per cent correction in the benchmark index.

Strategic expansion into battery storage

The company has informed exchanges that GPIL's consolidated investment in the subsidiary has reached Rs 350 crore. The company continues to hold 100 per cent of the paid-up capital of GNEPL.

The newly incorporated subsidiary is currently in the process of setting up a 20 GWh Battery Energy Storage System Plant in its first phase.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)