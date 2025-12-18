Specialty chemicals stock expands global footprint with wholly owned subsidiary in Poland, check share price Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of pharma company Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. are in focus as the company has expanded its global footprint with the incorporation of a new entity in Europe. The company has informed exchanges that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Poland with the name of Sudarshan Pharma Poland Limited Liability Company, which will operate the Indian pharmaceutical company. Meanwhile, the shares of the company started the session flat at Rs 24.06 on the BSE. However, it later fell amid selling pressure to touch the low of Rs 23.61, a dip of 1.87 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 24 with a dip of 0.25 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 577.58 crore.