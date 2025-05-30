SME agro stock under Rs 300 jumps after this update, trades tad shy of upper circuit Meanwhile, Indian benchmark stock indices declined in early trade today amid weak trends in Asian markets and as investors turned cautious ahead of the release of domestic GDP data.

Mumbai:

SME Agro stock Krishival Foods has surged around 5 per cent amid the weak Indian Stock Market when the Nifty was down almost 0.3 per cent. The surge in the stock comes as the company has shared information related to investment. The counter started today's session in green as it opened at Rs 290 on the NSE against the previous close of Rs 285. The stock gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 298, a gain of 4.56 per cent from the last closing price. This is also just 0.41 per cent away from the upper circuit of Rs 299.25. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 332.95 and the 52-week low is Rs 211. The market cap of the company is Rs 664.40

Board Approves Strategic Investment

The company has informed the National Stock Exchange (NSE) that its board of directors has considered and approved the investment in Hamma Foods Private Limited and BVK Foods Private Limited through its subsidiary company by subscribing to 49 per cent of the total paid-up share capital.

"Strategic investment in Hamma Foods Private Limited and BVK Foods Private Limited through its subsidiary company, Melt ‘N ’Mellow Foods Private Limited by subscribing to 49% of the total paid-up share capital in the form of Equity Shares of both Hamma Foods Private Limited and BVK Foods Private Limited," the company said in an exchange filing.

The company said that the acquisition of the stake will be completed by July 31, 2025. The acquisition of the equity stake of will be done by subscribing of shares of Hamma Foods Private Limited by Melt ‘N’ Mellow Foods Private Limited.

Stock Market Today

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 219 points to 81,414.02 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 53.6 points to 24,780.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)