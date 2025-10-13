Smallcap stock under Rs 50 hits upper circuit even as markets decline in early trade - Details The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 37.15. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Smallcap stock under Rs 50 gained 5 per cent to hit its upper circuit on Monday, October 13, 2025, even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell in early trade, tracking a sharp decline in global markets after the US announced an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods effective November 1. The stock of Spice Lounge Food Works opened at Rs 38.69 against its previous close of Rs 36.85, representing a gain of 5 per cent. It, however, pared gains and fell to touch the low of Rs 36.12. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 37.50 with an increase of 1.76 per cent. The trade volume of the stock was nearly 38,953 at that time.

Stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 2.91 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 3062.39 per cent in five years. In three years, two years and one year, the stock has delivered a return of 910.93 per cent, 586.46 per cent and 666.05 per cent, respectively.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 50.94, and the 52-week low is Rs 4.83. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,579.35 crore.

Share Market Today

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 451.82 points to 82,049 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 109.55 points to 25,175.80.

From the Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Bharat Electronics, Tata Steel, Infosys, NTPC and Axis Bank were among the major laggards.