Smallcap stock under Rs 50 hits upper circuit amid stock market rally - Do you own?

Shares of smallcap company Spice Lounge Food Works were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit on Monday, October 20, 2025, amid rally in equity benchmark indices, driven by buying in blue-chips Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and foreign fund inflows. The stock opened in the green at Rs 41.60 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 40.84. Amid firm buying, the stock gained and touched the high of Rs 42.88. The quantity of shares traded stood at Rs 35,247. Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 54.71. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 3564 per cent in five years and 1071 per cent in 3 years. In two years and one year, the stock has yielded a positive return of 695 per cent and 787 per cent respectively. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has give a positive return of 348.54 per cent.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 50.94 and the 52-week low is Rs 4.83. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,989.26 crore.

Stock Market Today

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 704.37 points to 84,656.56 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 216.35 points to 25,926.20.

From the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries climbed over 2 per cent after the firm on Friday reported a 9.6 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit for the September quarter, driven by strong performance in its consumer-facing retail and telecom businesses and a recovery in its core oil-to-chemicals segment.

HDFC Bank traded 1.54 per cent higher after the firm on Saturday reported a 10 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for September quarter at Rs 19,610.67 crore.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)