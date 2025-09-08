Smallcap stock under Rs 100 surges over 20% amid GST rejig, do you own? According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 10954 per cent in five years and 430 per cent in three years.

Shares of smallcap company MIC Electronics surged around 20 per cent on Monday, September 8, 2025. The counter has been rising for the last four days and has jumped around 50 per cent in this period. The action comes amid positive sentiment after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rejig. The stock opened gap up with a gain of 2.02 per cent at Rs 67.09 against the previous close of Rs 65.76. Amid a surge in volume of more than 3.94 times, the stock rose 20 per cent to hit an upper circuit of Rs 78.91. Around 79.85 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE on September 8, compared to the two-week average of 14.30 lakh.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 114.74 and the 52-week low is Rs 44.50. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,890.49 crore.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 10954 per cent in five years and 430 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 4.13 per cent in one year and 9.79 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, gained in the opening session on Monday, September 8, 2025, amid positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex added 193.64 points to start the session at 80,904.40; the Nifty gained 61.6 points to open at 24,802.60. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,710.76 and the Nifty 50 at 24,741. Similarly, the broader indices also traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up 203.86 points, or 0.45 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 243.15 points, or 0.46 per cent, to trade at 52,995.46.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Infosys, and BEL were among the major gainers, with Tata Steel leading the pack by surging 2.39 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Kotak Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, and Maruti were among the laggards, with Kotak Bank shedding around 0.29 per cent in the opening trade.

