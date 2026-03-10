Smallcap stock in focus post conversion of 105 lakh warrants into equity shares, check details

Mumbai:

Shares of smallcap company Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd are in focus after the company shared important updates with investors. The BSE-listed company, has informed exchanges that its board has approved the conversion of 105 lakh warrants into equity shares. These warrants will be converted into 105 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 per share at an issue price of Rs 23.75, including a premium of Rs 22.75. The shares will be issued on a preferential basis to the promoter group and certain identified investors from the public category.

Share price today

The stock started the trading session in the red at Rs 21.71 against the previous close of Rs 21.94 on the BSE. Later, it touched the intraday high of Rs 21.71 and a low of Rs 21.60. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 21.70 with a fall of 1.09 per cent.

The company has received approximately Rs 18.70 crore against the conversion of these warrants. The amount was deposited at Rs 17.8125 per warrant, which is 75 per cent of the issue price.

Following the conversion and allotment of shares, the issued and paid-up share capital of the company has increased to Rs 14,06,52,000, comprising a total of 14,06,52,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 each.

Interim Dividend Announcement

In its filing, the company said its board members have declared an interim dividend of 1 per cent, which translates to Rs 0.01 per equity share of face value Rs 1.

The record date for the fixed dividend is February 20, 2026.

Revenue and Profit Rise in December Quarter

The company’s operating income for the December quarter (Q3FY26) stood at Rs 174.54 crore, significantly higher than Rs 126.80 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

In the September quarter, the company reported revenue of Rs 134.33 crore.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 73.6 million, compared with Rs 53.4 million in the same period last year. The EBITDA margin also rose slightly to 4.3 per cent from 4.2 per cent earlier.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)