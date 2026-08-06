Smallcap stock in focus as company's net profit rises 26.6% in April-June quarter, check share price

Mumbai:

Shares of Standard Engineering are in focus today as the company has announced its financial results for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2026-27. The stock opened higher, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gaining in the opening trade amid lower crude oil prices. The counter opened at Rs 282.65, with a gain of Rs 4.55 or 1.63 per cent from the previous close of Rs 278.10 on the BSE. Amid a more than 1.36-fold increase in trading volume, the stock rose to an intraday high of Rs 289.65, up Rs 11.55. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 283.15, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 278.10 crore.

Quarterly results

The consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of the precision engineering company stood at Rs 26.7 crore. This is a 26.6 per cent year-on-year jump from Rs 21.13 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Similarly, standalone net profit jumped 10.7 per cent to Rs 16.33 crore.

According to information shared with the exchanges, the company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 43.1 per cent to Rs 247.69 crore, compared to Rs 173.07 crore in Q1 FY26.

During the quarter under review, it also strengthened its global technology platform through a strategic investment of Rs 71.5 crore to acquire an initial 19.19 per cent equity stake in GL Hakko Co., Ltd., Japan, with the right to increase ownership to 51.07 per cent over the three years at the same pre-agreed valuation.

Meanwhile, the company incorporated a subsidiary, Standard Projects Private Limited, on May 12, 2026. As of June 30, 2026, the company hold a 75 per cent equity stake in it,

Share price history

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 305.55, touched on July 3, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 104.75. The scrip has outperformed the sector by 3.31 per cent and has been gaining for the last two days, and has risen 4.16 per cent in the period. Technically, the counter traded higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a return of 60.63 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, it has gained 85.97 per cent, compared with a 7.45 per cent correction in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)