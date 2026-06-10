Smallcap stock in focus after promoter buys 1.5 lakh shares from open market, check details here

Mumbai:

Shares of smallcap company GRM Overseas started today's trading session in green but ended in the red amid profit booking at higher levels. The counter opened the trading session at Rs 100, up from the previous close of Rs 98.50 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in trading volume, the counter gained to touch the high of Rs 102.75, a gain of Rs 4.25 or 4.31 per cent from the previous close. However, it witnessed profit booking at higher levels and fell to touch the low of Rs 89.20, the stock's fresh 52-week low. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 185.55, touched on December 24, 2205. The action in the stock comes as the company has informed exchanges that one of its promoters has consolidated his holding in the company by purchasing additional equity shares from the open market.

The stock ended the trading session at Rs 90.30, with a fall of 8.32, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,871.11 crore. The stock has yielded a strong return of 6,689.47 per cent in 10 years.

Promoter increases stake

According to the information shared, promoter Atul Garg has purchased 1.50 lakh equity shares (face value Rs 2 per share) of the company through the open market on June 8, 2026.

Earlier, he and his associates held a total of 129,614,445 shares. After the purchase, their combined holding has increased to 129,764,445 shares.

Quarterly Results

The company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 74.34 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26. It was Rs 61.24 crore in the fiscal year 2025. The total income of the company hit Rs 1,805.85 crore, up 31.4 per cent compared to Rs 1,374.20 crore in FY25. Similarly, revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,769.20 crore for FY26, representing a substantial increase from Rs 1,348.19 crore in the previous fiscal year.

According to the company, the food segment remained the primary engine of growth, generating Rs 1,289.03 crore in revenue for FY26. This is up from Rs 1,030.22 crore in the previous fiscal year. The edible oil segment registered strong growth, with revenues surging to Rs 479.98 crore in FY26 from Rs 303.15 crore in FY25.

ALSO READ | Govt provided Rs 1.23 lakh crore to OMCs to keep fuel prices steady amid Middle East crisis: Sources

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)