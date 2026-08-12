Smallcap stock hits upper circuit even as stock markets decline amid rising crude oil prices, here's why

Mumbai:

Shares of Hyderabad-based global food and tech enterprise Spice Lounge Food Works surged to hit the 10 per cent upper circuit even as markets decline amid a rise in crude oil prices. While the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 591.81 points to 77,562.44, the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 185.55 points to 24,286.15. The counter opened the trading session gap-up at Rs 26.67, up 5.04 from the previous close of Rs 25.39 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 2.0 times, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 27.92 and was locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,946.37 crore.

The stock has outperformed the sector by 10.74 per cent and has traded in a wide range of Rs 2.92. It has a 52-week high of Rs 72.20, touched on November 24, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 16.21.

Bags Rs 21 crore contract

The action in the stock comes amid the company sharing recent business updates with the exchanges. According to information shared, the company has a new order worth Rs 21 crore from Xora World. The contract, which needs to be executed over the next four months, involves managing and executing a portfolio of large-scale live music concerts, festivals, and entertainment properties across key Indian cities, including Goa, Tirupati, and Hyderabad.

“Spice Lounge Food Works Limited has secured a noteworthy order/contract from Xora World for live events and entertainment- related activities, with an aggregate order value exceeding ₹21 crore,” the filing reads.

Board meeting on August 14

Meanwhile, the company has announced that the board of directors of the company will meet on Friday, 14 August, to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June, 2026.

Earlier, the company shared details about opening its first Wing Zone outlet in Bengaluru. Wing Zone is an internationally renowned American quick service restaurant (QSR) brand. The company has acquired the exclusive master franchise rights for Wing Zone in India. Under this partnership, it will develop the Wing Zone brand in India, handle restaurant operations and brand management, and expand to multiple cities across the country.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)