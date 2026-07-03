Smallcap stock extends winning streak to fourth trading session, jumps over 8% today

Mumbai:

The shares of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd, a smallcap company which is engaged in providing support facilities for coal mines and logistic transportation, extended the upward momentum for the fourth straight trading session despite benchmark indices being volatile. The stock, with a market cap of Rs 4,355.95 crore, started the trading session in the red at Rs 26.18 against the previous close of Rs 26.24 on the BSE. Amid a surge in trading volume of more than 25.18 times, the stock jumped to an intraday high of Rs 28.51, representing a gain of 8.65 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 27.76 with a gain of Rs 1.52 or 5.79 per cent.

As of 1:52 pm, the company's stock was trading at Rs 27.72, up 5.8 per cent or Rs 1.54 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Extra-Ordinary General Meeting

Recently, the company informed in its filing that in its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), the shareholders have approved the proposal to increase the Authorised Share Capital of the company and make necessary changes in the Memorandum of Association.

Additionally, special resolutions approved the transaction, valuation, share exchange ratio, share allotment, lock-in provisions, and UBO declarations related to Advent Coal Resources Pte. Ltd.

The company has also approved the proposal to acquire a 50.1 per cent stake (21,36,765 equity shares) in Sainik Mining and Allied Services Limited.

Quarterly Results

The company recently reported in an exchange filing a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.96 crore for the March 2026 quarter, compared with a loss of Rs 58.98 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's board, at its meeting on May 30, approved the audited results for the March 2026 quarter and the full fiscal year.

The company's consolidated income declined to Rs 128.25 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 576.52 crore a year earlier. Despite this, operating performance improved. The company's EBITDA turned from a loss to Rs 18.24 crore. In the same quarter last year, EBITDA was a loss of Rs 63.04 crore. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 4.49 per cent.