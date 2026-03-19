Smallcap NBFC approves allotment of 51,000 non-convertible debentures, check share price

Mumbai:

Paisalo Digital Ltd., a smallcap NBFC backed by SBI Life Insurance, remained in focus on Thursday amid a broader market decline. In an exchange filing on Wednesday, the company announced that the Operations and Finance Committee of its board approved the allotment of 51,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs). These debentures are fully paid, rated, listed, senior, secured, taxable, and transferable, and were issued through private placement. Each debenture carries a face value of Rs 10,000, with a tenure of 30 months and an annual interest rate of 9.25 per cent.

The principal amount will be repaid after 30 months, on September 18, 2028. In case of a delay in interest or principal payment beyond three months from the due date, an additional interest of 2 per cent per annum will be applicable.

Paisalo Digital Share Price Movement

Paisalo Digital’s stock declined during Thursday’s trading session. On the BSE, the stock was trading 3.40 per cent lower, down by Rs 1.17 at Rs 33.24 as of 1:12 pm. On the NSE, it was trading 3.60 per cent lower, down by Rs 1.24 at Rs 33.23.

SBI Life Stake in Paisalo Digital

As of December 2025, SBI Life Insurance held a 6.83 per cent stake in Paisalo Digital, according to Trendlyne data.

The company reported steady growth in its operations. Its assets under management (AUM) increased 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 55,082 million in Q3FY26.

Loan disbursements rose 7 per cent to Rs 10,574 million during the quarter, reflecting sustained demand for credit.

Credit Ratings and NCD Issuance

Earlier, the company stated that its Rs 1,500 crore NCD issuance received an “AA/Stable” rating from Brickwork Ratings.

The rating agency assigned a long-term rating of “BWR AA /Stable” for the proposed Rs 1,500 crore NCD issue, in addition to the existing rating from Infomerics Analytics and Research Pvt Ltd.

The company noted that the dual rating reflects its commitment to transparency, strong governance standards, and broader investor participation in its debt capital market issuances.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)