Smallcap IT stock under Rs 50 opens in green despite stock market crash - Here's why

Mumbai:

Shares of small-cap IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd started the trading session in the green today, even as the benchmark indices declined in early trade. The stock opened in the green after the company shared information with its investors in its latest exchange filing just before the market opened today. In its latest exchange filing, the company stated that it has received a work order from the office of the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, dated March 25, 2026. Under this order, the company will supply, install, and commission AI-enabled high-performance computing infrastructure.

This includes the deployment of Access Genie BluEdge AI Infrastructure, comprising rack servers and GPU-powered high-performance workstations, for the Central Analysis Team (CAT) of Telangana Police.

The project needs to be completed in 60 days

The scope of this project includes the supply, installation, and commissioning of enterprise-grade servers and advanced computing systems that will strengthen the department's data processing, analytics, and mission-critical operations. The project will be completed within 60 days of the work order date.

The company said this project is expected to create new opportunities in AI analytics, cybersecurity, and managed digital infrastructure services for law enforcement and other public-sector departments in the future.



Share price today

The stock opened in the green at Rs 20, up from the previous close of Rs 19.84. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 20.20 on the BSE, representing a gain of 1.81 per cent from the last closing price. However, it later fell amid profit booking and touched the intraday low of Rs 19.45. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 19.56 with a dip of 1.41 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,473.02 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 38, touched on November 6, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 14.95.

ALSO READ | Amir Chand Vs Sai Parenteral Vs Powerica IPO GMP today, subscription status and other details

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)