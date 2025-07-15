Upper Circuit: Stock in focus as firm takes step to strengthen strategic vision in defence tech - Details However, the stock remained volatile amid a spurt in volume by more than 2.79 times. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 130.50, and the 52-week low is Rs 14.95.

After a 1:2 stock split, shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd are in focus today as the company has announced the appointment of Lieutenant General Anil Bhalla (Retd) as a member of its advisory board. According to the company, the appointment will strengthen its strategic vision in defence tech, cybersecurity and national security innovation. According to the company, his 39 years of experience in the Indian Army will be helpful to the company to strengthen its mission of delivering secure, future-ready solutions to critical sectors.

"His leadership has spanned complex theatres — from commanding divisions along sensitive borders, overseeing large-scale relief operations in post-disaster zones, managing over $10 billion in defence resources, and leading international defence cooperation in more than 20 countries," the company said in an exchange filing.

Share Price Today

Meanwhile, the stock opened in the red at Rs 32.71 against the previous close of Rs 33.35 on the BSE. However, it gained later and touched the intraday high of Rs 34.01 - a gain of around 2 per cent. This is also the upper circuit of the stock.

However, the stock remained volatile amid a spurt in volume by more than 2.79 times. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 130.50, and the 52-week low is Rs 14.95.

Stock Market Today

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Tuesday after four days of decline amid retail inflation declining to an over six-year low of 2.1 per cent in June, nearing the RBI's comfort zone.

A positive trend on Wall Street in overnight trade also led to a recovery in domestic equity markets during the initial trade.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 203.95 points to 82,457.41 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 68.85 points to 25,151.15.

From the Sensex firms, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, Tata Motors and Infosys were among the biggest gainers.

