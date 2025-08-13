Smallcap chemical stock below Rs 300 gains post quarterly results - Check details The stock has delivered a positive return of 606 per cent to its investors in five years. However, it has corrected 18 per cent in two years and 32 per cent in one year.

Mumbai:

Shares of Fineotex Chemical Ltd, which manufactures speciality chemicals, are in action today following the announcement of the financial results for the April-June quarter. The smallcap stock opened with a gain at Rs 232 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 227.95, representing a gain of 1.77 per cent. The counter gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 238.3, a jump of 4.54 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 235.20 and held in green. In between, the scrip touched an intraday low of Rs 229.55. The stock has gained after three consecutive days of fall amid positive market trends.

Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 438.60 and the 52-week low is Rs 192.05.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session at Rs 229.40 and touched the intraday high and low of Rs 238.50 and 229.35, respectively.

Share Price History

The stock has delivered a positive return of 606 per cent to its investors in five years. However, it has corrected 18 per cent in two years and 32 per cent in one year.

Quarterly Results

The company has posted a positive result in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26. The company's profit after tax (PAT) in the quarter under review stood at Rs 25.03 crore. This is a growth of 24.34 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) as the PAT in the January-March quarter was 20.13 crore.

Raises Rs 342.55 Crore

Earlier, the company raised Rs 342.55 crore through the issue of equity shares and warrants on a preferential basis.

In a regulatory filing, the company announced the closure of "fund raising of Rs 342.55 crore through a preferential allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants".

The company said that the capital raised would be invested strategically to support both organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)