Small-cap stocks priced below Rs 50 announce 20% dividend: Check amount and other details

Hazoor Multi Projects, a real estate sector company, has announced its financial results for the January-March quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25. The company's net profit plummeted by a substantial 69 per cent year-on-year to Rs 16.78 crore, starkly contrasting the Rs 53.93 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Similarly, the company's core business income also saw a significant decline of 46 per cent to Rs 249 crore, compared to the prior year's Rs 464 crore.

Share Price Today

On Friday, the company's shares closed at Rs 44.21 on the BSE. They started today's session in the green at Rs 44.90, a gain of 1.56 per cent from the last close.

However, it fell later and touched the intraday low of Rs 43.15. At the last check, the counter was trading at Rs 43.90.

Share Price History

Over the last five years, shares of Hazoor Multi Projects have delivered an impressive return of around 44,000 per cent. However, the shares experienced a decline of 17.26 per cent in 2025. On a positive note, the shares have gained 16.40 per cent in the last month. The stock's 52-week high was Rs 63.90 (September 12, 2024), and its 52-week low was Rs 32 (March 31, 2025).

Dividend Announced

The board of directors of Hazoor Multi Projects has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.20 per share for the financial year 2024-25. This is equivalent to 20 per cent of the face value of Re 1 per equity share.

"The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.20 per share for the financial year 2024-25," the company said in its exchange filing.

The record date for the dividend has not been announced yet.

Stock Market Today

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty remained highly volatile on Monday amid weak trends in Asian markets and renewed global trade concerns.

In early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 762.24 points to 80,688.77, while the NSE Nifty dropped 212.25 points to 24,538.45.