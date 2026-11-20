Small cap stock Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd gained over 4 per cent on Friday as the company informed its investors in the latest exchange filing that it has received the observation letter from BSE on its merger plan. Amid this update, the counter opened in the green. It began the trading session at Rs 200, against the previous close of Rs 199.45 on the BSE. Amid a surge in trading volume of more than 3.38 times, the counter jumped to an intraday high of Rs 207.70, a gain of Rs 8.25 or 4.13 per cent from the last close. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 203.90, with a gain of Rs 4.45 or 2.23 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,282.79 crore.

Share price history

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 240.40, touched on July 6, 2026 and a 52-week low of Rs 130.10, hit on January 30, 2026.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a strong return of over 2,000 per cent in the last five years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the counter has gained 5.86 per cent as against the correction of 1.55 per cent in the benchmark index.

Under this, the company will merge with Shanti Learning Initiatives Private Limited and GREW Energy Private Limited. The aim is to list GREW Energy, the rapidly growing solar manufacturing company of the Chiripal Group, on the stock exchange.

This will be a significant change for shareholders, as they will be able to directly participate in a rapidly growing solar manufacturing business rather than owning a stake in an education company. GREW Energy has a 6.5 GW solar module plant in Dudu, Rajasthan, and plans to expand its module manufacturing capacity to 11 GW.

Additionally, it is building an 8-gigawatt solar cell plant in Madhya Pradesh. The company is also working to expand its technology to international markets.

What will be the share exchange ratio?

According to the proposed share exchange ratio, 100 shares of GREW Energy will be exchanged for every 212 shares of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. However, the merger may require other approvals to be completed.

Upon completion of this transaction, the company's shareholders will receive listed shares of GREW Energy, a rapidly growing solar manufacturing company, giving them a direct stake in India's rapidly developing solar energy sector.

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