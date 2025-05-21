Small-cap company raises USD 10 million from foreign currency convertible bond - Details On technical parameters, the stock is trading at higher than 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than 5-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Multibagger small-cap stock Kellton Tech Solutions has informed exchanges that it has informed exchanges about the closing of Foreign Currency Convertible Bond issue (FCCB). The firm said that the FCCB issue was closed at the end of business hours on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. The company has raised USD 10 million from the offering. The company had announced the issuance of FCCBs worth USD 10 million, with a floor price set at Rs 106 per equity share.

According to the company, the FCCBs have been issued internationally and structured as 6.5 per cent senior unsecured bonds with a maturity period extending to 10 years and 1 month from the date of full payment.

"The Initial Conversion price of the FCCB’S is set to be Rs.106/-. The company is allotting 10,000 6.5 per cent. senior unsecured foreign currency convertible bonds due 2035 of face value of $1000 each, convertible into fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Re.5 each of the Company at a price of Rs.106," the company had said.

Meanwhile, the shares of the company opened in the green today at Rs 117.10 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 116.50. It further added Rs 0.20 to touch the intraday high of Rs 117.30. However, the stock fell amid profit booking and touched the intraday low of Rs 114.65. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 115.95 with a loss of 0.47 per cent from the previous close.

Stock has been losing for the last three days and has fallen 2.28 per cent in the period. On technical parameters, the stock is trading at higher than 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than 5-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The 52-week high and low of the stock are Rs 184.30 and Rs 85.10. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,130.67 crore.

This is one of the multibagger stocks and has given a return of around 660 per cent in 5 years. The return on the stock in one year is 20 per cent. However, it has corrected over 25 per cent on a YTD basis.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)