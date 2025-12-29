Advertisement
  4. Silver Rate Today: Silver hits record high of Rs 2,54,174 on MCX, gold above Rs 1,40,444

Silver Rate Today: Silver hits record high of Rs 2,54,174 on MCX, gold above Rs 1,40,444

Silver Rate Today, Gold Price Today: In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell 0.30 per cent to approximately USD 4,538.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 9:40 am was USD 4,513.93 per ounce, down by USD 5.57 or 0.10 per cent.

Silver Rate Today, Gold Price Today On December 29, 2025.
Silver Rate Today, Gold Price Today On December 29, 2025.
Mumbai:

