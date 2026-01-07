Silver down by Rs 4,741 on MCX, gold falls by Rs 1,056 amid profit booking | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was down by 0.41 per cent to approximately USD 4,477.6 per troy ounce.

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: Rates of precious metals in futures trade dipped on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, amid profit booking and the dollar's rise. The gold February 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 57 at Rs 1,39,140 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,39,083. However, it dipped amid profit booking and hit a low of Rs 1,38,027, a fall of Rs 1,056. Last seen, the precious metal futures were trading at Rs 1,38,488 with a fall of Rs 595 or 0.43 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for April 2026 were down by Rs 625 or 0.44 per cent to trade at Rs 1,42,288 per 10 grams in business turnover of 3,700 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, silver futures maturing on March 5, 2025, opened in the red. However, it gained to hit a new high of Rs 2,59,692 per kg on the MCX. But it later fell to touch the low of Rs 2,54,070, representing a dip of Rs 4,741. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,55,218 with a fall of Rs 3,593 or 1.39 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was down by 0.41 per cent to approximately USD 4,477.6 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11 am was USD 4,455.1 per ounce, down by USD 30.72 or 0.68 per cent.



Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,39,630 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,28,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,39,480 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,27,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,39,480 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,27,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,40,400 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,28,700 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,63,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,63,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,63,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,83,000 per kg.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)