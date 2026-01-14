Gold hits record high of Rs 1,43,340 on MCX, Silver surges by Rs 12,803 | Check city-wise rates In the international market, the COMEX gold price was up by 0.96 per cent to approximately USD 4,643.1 per troy ounce.

Rates of precious metals in futures trade surged on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty that has fueled safe-haven demand. The gold February 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 1,740 at Rs 1,40,501 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,42,241. However, it rebounded to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,43,340, a jump of Rs 1,099. Last seen, the precious metal futures were trading at Rs 1,43,306 with a gain of Rs 1,065 or 0.75 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for April 2026 were up by Rs 1,061 or 0.72 per cent to trade at Rs 1,47,495 per 10 grams in business turnover of 5094 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

The silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the green. It gained further to hit the high of Rs 2,87,990 per kg on the MCX, representing a gain of Rs 12,803. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,85,962 with a fall of Rs 10,775 or 3.92 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was up by 0.96 per cent to approximately USD 4,643.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:45 am was USD 4,633.57 per ounce, up by USD 41.68 or 0.91 per cent.



Key levels to watch

According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a breakout above Rs 1,43,000 could extend the rally toward Rs 1,45,000–1,48,000 in the gold futures in the near term.

"Sustained strength above Rs 2,85,000 keeps the upside bias intact, with potential breakout targets at Rs 2,90,000–3,00,000+. On the downside, a corrective dip below Rs 2,70,000 could test Rs 2,65,000–2,48,000, where fresh accumulation is expected to emerge," he added.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,43,770 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,31,800 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,43,620 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,31,650 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,43,620 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,31,650 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,44,880 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,32,800 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,90,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,90,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,90,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 3,07,000 per kg.

