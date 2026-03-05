MCX gold rate falls below Rs 1.61 lakh per 10 gm, silver price drops by over Rs 16,000 from day's high

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures trade edged higher on Thursday, March 5, 2026, as investors moved toward safe-haven assets amid the US-Israel-Iran war. However, they witnessed profit booking and gave up early gains. The gold April 2 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 1,225 or 0.75 per cent at Rs 1,62,750 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,61,535. It later jumped to hit the high of Rs 1,63,142, a gain of Rs 1,617 or 1 per cent. However, it witnessed profit booking at higher levels and touched the low of Rs 1,60,530 - a fall of Rs 2,612 from the day's high.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for June 2026 were down by Rs 180 or 0.11 per cent to trade at Rs 1,65,410 per 10 grams in business turnover of 1,761 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2026, started the session in the green. It started the trading session at Rs 2,69,900 against the previous close of Rs 2,65,560, a jump of Rs 4,340 or 1.63 per cent. Later, it touched the high of Rs 2,74,251, a gain of 8,691 or 3.27 per cent. However, it later fell to touch the low of 2,57,992, a dip of Rs 16,259 or 6.12 per cent from the day's high

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was up by 0.59 per cent to approximately USD 5,165 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:30 pm was USD 5,165 per ounce, up by USD 30.3 or 0.59 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,63,680 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,50,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,63,530 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,49,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,63,530 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,49,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,64,950 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,51,200 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,85,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,85,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,85,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,95,000 per kg.

ALSO READ | HDFC Bank customers alert: UPI-based ATM withdrawal rules set to be changed from April 2026 - Details

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)