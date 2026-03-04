Gold gains on MCX, silver too jumps amid ongoing US-Iran war | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures trade edged higher on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, as the conflict in West Asia widened. The gold April 2 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 2,157 or 1.33 per cent at Rs 1,63,265 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,61,108. It later jumped to hit the high of Rs 1,63,800, a gain of Rs 2,692 or 1.67 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for June 2026 were up by Rs 1,987 or 1.20 per cent to trade at Rs 1,67,200 per 10 grams in business turnover of 1,656 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2026, started the session in the green. It started the trading session at Rs 2,71,000, up Rs 5,682 or 2.41 per cent from the previous close of Rs 2,65,318. Later, it touched the high of Rs 2,73,833, a gain of 8,515 or 3.2 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,72,647, up Rs 7,329 or 2.76 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was up by 1.04 per cent to approximately USD 5,177.2 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:00 am was USD 5,167.17 per ounce, up by USD 53.53 or 1.05 per cent.



Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,64,660 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,50,950 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,64,510 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,50,800 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,64,510 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,50,080 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,65,820 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,52,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,85,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,85,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,85,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,95,000 per kg.

