Gold rises to Rs 1.67 lakh per 10 grams on MCX, silver too rallies amid tensions in Middle East

Rates of precious metals in futures trade edged higher on Monday, March 2, 2026 as the US and Israeli attacks on Iran rattled world markets and investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets. The gold April 2 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 3,397 or 2.09 per cent at Rs 1,65,501 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,62,104. It later jumped to hit the high of Rs 1,67,915, a gain of Rs 678 or 3.58 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for June 2026 were up by Rs 4,891 or 2.95 per cent to trade at Rs 1,70,550 per 10 grams in business turnover of 1,670 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2026, started the session in the green. It started the trading session at Rs 2,43,874 against the previous close of Rs 2,41,393, a jump of Rs 2,481 or 1.02 per cent. Later, it touched the high of Rs 2,44,802, a gain of 3,409 or 1.41 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,44,271 with a gain of Rs 2,878 or 1.19 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was up by 2.22 per cent to approximately USD 5,364.6 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:00 am was USD 5,353.48 per ounce, up by USD 75.38 or 1.43 per cent.

Key levels to watch

According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, the broader bullish structure remains intact on higher timeframes.

"Prices have reclaimed major moving averages, signalling a transition from correction toward potential renewed strength. Strong buying interest is evident in the USD85–USD90 support zone. A sustained recovery above USD100-USD105 could reignite momentum toward USD110–USD115 and potentially retest previous highs. Medium- to long-term outlook remains constructive, amid favourable global cues from geopolitical developments and safe-haven buying, even with ongoing volatility," Ponmudi said.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,69,950 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,55,800 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,69,800 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,55,650 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,69,800 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,55,650 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,70,840 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,56,600 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 3,30,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 3,30,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 3,30,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 3,15,000 per kg.

