Gold drops Rs 4,591, silver down by 11% on the MCX | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was down by 1.15 per cent to approximately USD 4,894 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was USD 4,863.06 per ounce, up by USD 61.81 or 1.25 per cent.

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures trade dropped on Thursday, February 5, 2026, amid a decline in the international bullion prices. The gold April 2 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 1,098 at Rs 1,51,948 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,53,046. It dropped further to hit the low of Rs 1,48,455, a fall of Rs 4,591 or 2.99 per cent. Last seen, the precious metal futures were trading at Rs 1,50,803 with a drop of Rs 2,243 or 1.47 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for June 2026 were down by Rs 2,534 or 1.61 per cent to trade at Rs 1,54,678 per 10 grams in business turnover of 1,128 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the red. It started the trading session at Rs 2,58,096 against the previous close of Rs 2,68,850, a fall of Rs 10,754. It fell further and touched the low of 2,39,000, a drop of 29,850 or 11.1 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,44,500 with a drop of Rs 24,350 or 0.06 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was down by 1.15 per cent to approximately USD 4,894 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was USD 4,863.06 per ounce, up by USD 61.81 or 1.25 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,54,570 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,41,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,54,420 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,41,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,54,420 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,41,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,56,220 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,43,200 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 3,00,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 3,00,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 3,00,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 3,00,000 per kg.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)