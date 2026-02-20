Gold, silver prices rise on MCX amid signs of US-Iran conflict, check key levels to watch and city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures trade edged higher on Friday, February 20, 2026, amid signs of US-Iran conflict. However, the stronger dollar has limited gains for the precious metal. The gold April 2 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 286 or 0.18 per cent at Rs 1,55,105 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,54,819. It later jumped to hit the high of Rs 1,55,497, a gain of Rs 678 or 0.43 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for June 2026 were up by Rs 834 or 0.53 per cent to trade at Rs 1,58,900 per 10 grams in business turnover of 1,204 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2026, started the session in the green. It started the trading session at Rs 2,43,874 against the previous close of Rs 2,41,393, a jump of Rs 2,481 or 1.02 per cent. Later, it touched the high of Rs 2,44,802, a gain of 3,409 or 1.41 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,44,271, up by Rs 2,878 or 1.19 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was up by 0.51 per cent to approximately USD 5,023.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was USD 5,002.28 per ounce, up by USD 23.72 or 0.48 per cent.

Key levels to watch

According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, the broader uptrend structure remains supportive, with prices holding above important long-term support zones.

"Strong buying interest is seen in the ₹1,45,000–₹1,50,000 support area. A sustained hold above this base, followed by a breakout above ₹1,60,800, could revive upside momentum toward ₹1,65,000–₹1,75,000, keeping the medium-term outlook positive despite ongoing volatility," Ponmudi said.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,56,320 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,43,300 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,56,170 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,43,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,56,170 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,43,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,57,310 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,44,200 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,70,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,70,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,70,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,70,000 per kg.

