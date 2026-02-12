Gold drops Rs 1,054, silver down by 1.6% on the MCX | Check city-wise rates Gold futures on MCX fell below Rs 1.58 lakh per 10 grams, while silver dropped over 1% on February 12, 2026, amid a stronger US dollar. Check the latest MCX and international gold and silver prices.

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures trade edged lower on Thursday, February 12, 2026, as the US dollar firmed after stronger-than-expected January jobs data dented expectations for near-term interest rate cuts. The gold April 2 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 755 or 0.47 per cent at Rs 1,58,000 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,58,755. It dipped further to hit the low of Rs 1,57,701, a drop of Rs 1,054 or 0.66 per cent. As of last seen, the precious metal futures were trading at Rs 1,58,040, down Rs 715, or 0.45 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for June 2026 were down by Rs 360 or 0.22 per cent to trade at Rs 1,61,339 per 10 grams in business turnover of 1,172 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the red. It started the trading session at Rs 2,61,361 against the previous close of Rs 2,63,018, a drop of Rs 1,657. It fell further and touched the low of 2,58,730, a drop of 4,288 or 1.63 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,60,000 with a drop of Rs 3,018 or 1.15 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was down by 0.45 per cent to approximately USD 5,075.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was USD 5,061.52 per ounce, up by USD 53.03 or 1.06 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,58,550 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,45,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,58,400 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,45,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,58,400 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,45,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,59,280 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,46,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,95,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,95,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,95,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 3,00,000 per kg.

