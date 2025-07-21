Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold, silver gain amid weaker dollar | Check city-wise rates on July 21 Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained by 0.52 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,375.6 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:30 pm was USD 3,369.54 per ounce, up by 0.54 per cent.

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: Prices of precious metals gold and silver jumped on Monday, July 15, 2025, amid a weaker dollar as investors remain cautious ahead of the August 1 deadline for US trade negotiations. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 186 at Rs 98,210 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 98,024. It surged further to touch the high of Rs 98,550. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 98,500 with a gain of Rs 476 or 0.49 per cent. In between, it touched the low of Rs 98,050.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The contract opened with a gain of Rs 121 at Rs 1,13,071 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,12,950. It gained further to touch a high of Rs 1,13,342. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,13,198 - a jump of Rs 248 or 0.22 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched the low of Rs 1,12,820.

Gold Price in the International Market

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,00,300 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 91,950 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,00,150 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 91,800 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,00,150 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 91,800 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,00,150 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 91,800 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,16,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,16,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,16,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,26,000 per kg.