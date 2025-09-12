Pharma stock surges 14% amid positive momentum in markets - Do you own According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a positive return of 41.40 per cent in three years and 14.62 per cent in two years.

Mumbai:

Shares of pharmaceutical firm Sigachi Industries moved higher by 14 per cent on Friday, September 12, 2025. This is the fourth straight day the stock has rallied. Today's rally is primarily due to a surge in volume, which is more than 14.07 times higher. The counter started today's trading session at Rs 38.30 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 37.77. Amid a spurt in volume, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 43.22, representing a gain of 14.43 per cent from the previous close. In between, the counter touched a low of Rs 37.82. At the time of writing the report, the stock was quoting 13.19 per cent higher at Rs 42.75, as compared to a 0.44 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 38.40 against the previous close of Rs 37.70. It touched the intraday high of Rs 43.24 and a low of Rs 37.82.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a positive return of 41.40 per cent in three years and 14.62 per cent in two years. However, the scrip has corrected 22.76 per cent in one year and 15.45 per cent on a year-to-date basis.

The stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 200-day moving averages.

As of June 30, 2025, the promoters held a 44.14 per cent stake in the Hyderabad-based firm. According to information available on the BSE, of the remaining 55.86 per cent holding, retail individual shareholders held a 41.71 per cent stake in the company. Bodies corporate held 7.74 per cent holding, while non resident Indians (NRIs) held 2.21 per cent stake in the company.

Share Market Today

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Friday, following a global market rally amid rising hopes that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week.