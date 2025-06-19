Siemens Energy Share Price: Stock starts trading on NSE, BSE today - Check key details

Siemens Energy Share Price: Following its demerger from Siemens, shares of Siemens Energy India got listed on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The counter made a strong debut on the bourses and got listed at Rs 2850 on the BSE. The stock surged further to hit the 5 per cent upper circuit of Rs 2,992.45 immediately. The equity shares of the company which is into the power transmission and distribution (T&D) business listed above the price on the demerger date which was Rs 2,350 apiece.
Siemens Energy Share Price: The demerger of Siemens Energy India from Siemens Ltd. became effective on March 25, 2025.
