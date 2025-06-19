Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Markets
  4. Siemens Energy Share Price: Stock starts trading on NSE, BSE today - Check key details

Siemens Energy Share Price: Stock starts trading on NSE, BSE today - Check key details

Siemens Energy Share Price: The demerger of Siemens Energy India from Siemens Ltd. became effective on March 25, 2025.

Siemens Energy Share Price
Siemens Energy Share Price Image Source : File
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Siemens Energy Share Price: Following its demerger from Siemens, shares of Siemens Energy India got listed on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The counter made a strong debut on the bourses and got listed at Rs 2850 on the BSE. The stock surged further to hit the 5 per cent upper circuit of Rs 2,992.45 immediately. The equity shares of the company which is into the power transmission and distribution (T&D) business listed above the price on the demerger date which was Rs 2,350 apiece. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Siemens Stock Nse
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\