Shriram Finance shares to be in focus as CCI okays Japan's MUFG Bank proposal to acquire stake - Details

Mumbai:

Shares of Shriram Finance will be in focus when the market opens on Friday, March 26, 2026, as the company has shared an important update related to the issuance of equity shares to investors by way of a preferential issue on a private placement basis. According to information shared with exchanges, the fair trade regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has approved Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) Bank's proposal to acquire a stake in Shriram Finance. The non-banking company said that the proposed transaction was approved by the CII on March 25, 2026.

The development came after MUFG Bank in December 2025 said it would acquire a 20 per cent minority stake in non-bank lender Shriram Finance for Rs 39,618 crore (around USD 4.4 billion), marking the largest cross-border investment in India's financial sector to date.

"Commission approves the acquisition of certain shares in Shriram Finance Limited (target) by MUFG Bank Ltd (acquirer)," the regulator said in a release.

What is MUFG?

MUFG Bank is a banking institution and is part of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. In India, MUFG Bank provides corporate banking loans, deposit accounts, remittances, trade finance, bank guarantees, and hedging.

Shriram Finance share price

The stock ended in green in the last trading session in green with a gain of Rs 51.45 or 5.69 per cent from the previous close of Rs 903.75 on the BSE. During the day, the counter touched an intraday high and low of Rs 965 and 915.75, respectively. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,79,727.12 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 1,108, hit on February 26, 2026 and a 52-week low of Rs 566.40.

Earlier, the non-bank lender reported a 22 per cent decline in its net profit for the December quarter to Rs 2,530 crore on a consolidated level. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 3,249 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 2,314 crore in the quarter-ago period.

ALSO READ | Cabinet clears modified regional air connectivity scheme UDAN with an outlay of Rs 28,840 crore

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)