Shiprocket, Behari Lal Engineering IPO listing date today, here's what GMPs suggest ahead of market debut

Mumbai/Panaji/Gandhinagar:

Shares of Shiprocket Ltd and Behari Lal Engineering Ltd are set to debut on the bourse today, August 19, 2026. Both public issues received strong investor responses during the three-day subscription window that closed on Friday. While the e-commerce enablement platform IPO was subscribed 99.38 times, the integrated iron and steel manufacturing company Behari Lal Engineering Ltd was subscribed 108.44 times on the final day of bidding.

Behari Lal Engineering Ltd subscription status

According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rs 302-crore IPO received bids for 80,38,28,324 shares against 74,12,769 shares on offer.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 165.33 times, while the non-institutional investor quota drew 165.31 times subscription. Retail investors' portion received 53.27 times subscription. The price band for the offer is Rs 271-285 per equity share.

Behari Lal Engineering operates two manufacturing facilities at Mandi Gobindgarh in Punjab and has recently commenced construction of a third facility in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Shiprocket subscription status

The Rs 1,617.5-crore IPO attracted bids for 9,38,51,66,560 shares against 9,44,36,030 shares on offer. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) bid for 122.80 times the shares reserved for them. The non-institutional investors segment was subscribed 88.99 times, while the retail quota was booked 46.42 times. The price band for the Shiprocket IPO was fixed at Rs 92-97 per share.

Its core business includes domestic shipping and shipping applications, while its emerging businesses comprise cargo and fulfilment, cross-border shipping, advertising and marketing solutions, capital solutions and hyperlocal deliveries.

Shiprocket IPO GMP ahead of listing on NSE, BSE

According to Investorgain, Shiprocket's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 35. Considering the upper price band of Rs 97, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 132, reflecting a grey market premium of 36.08 per cent.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO GMP ahead of listing on NSE, BSE

Ahead of listing, the Behari Lal Engineering IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 133 today, suggesting a listing at around Rs 418, implying a potential 46.67 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 285.

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