Shiprocket IPO allotment expected today, here's how to check status online on Kfin, NSE and BSE

Mumbai:

The initial public offering (IPO) of e-commerce enablement platform Shiprocket Ltd received a strong response from investors and was subscribed 99.38 times on the last day of bidding on Friday. With this, the focus has now shifted to share allotment. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, August 7, 2026. Once finalised, investors can check the status online on the NSE, the BSE, and the registrar, KFin Technologies. Here is a step-by-step guide to check the status.

Shiprocket IPO Allotment on NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘Shiprocket’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the Shiprocket IPO will be displayed on the screen.

Shiprocket allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website or click the direct link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Shiprocket IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Shiprocket IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Shiprocket IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kfin Technologies or click this link: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Step 2: Select 'Shiprocket IPO' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Shiprocket IPO application will appear on the screen.

Shiprocket IPO GMP Today

According to investorgain.com, Shiprocket Limited shares are commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 32 or 32.99 per cent today. While the company's shares are seeing a strong response in the grey market, this is a decline from the GMP on August 13. On August 13, Shiprocket shares were trading at a grey market premium of Rs 36.5. The GMP is likely to fluctuate significantly until the company's listing on the domestic stock market.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)