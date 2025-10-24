Shares under Rs 60 in focus as company makes investment in Dubai, check details here Stock has been losing for the last two days and has fallen 1.73 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Shares of Hyderabad-headquartered MIC Electronics Limited (MICEL) on Friday, October 24, 2025 informed exchanges that the management committee of the board has took note of investment of Rs 53.8 crore made by SOA Electronics Trading LLC (SOA) in Cellular Galaxy Electronics LLC, Dubai. The company also said that competent authority at Dubai has issued requisite documents and approvals for the said investment made by SOA. The development comes close on the heels of the company getting an official approval from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, for its Microprocessor Controller for Roof-Mounted AC Package Units used in LHB and Double-Decker Coaches.

Share Price Today

The counter started the trading session in the red at Rs 55.01 on the BSE, against the previous close of Rs 55.58, despite the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opening in the green. Later, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 55.42 and an intraday low of Rs 54.33. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 54.86 and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,323.64 crore.

Stock has been losing ground over the last two days, falling 1.73 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 43.29. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share Price History

While the stock has delivered returns of 6,597 per cent over five years and 353 per cent over three years, it has corrected by 35.63 per cent in one year and 35.98 per cent so far this year.