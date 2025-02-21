Shares of this steel pipe manufacturer gain even as Sensex falls over 500 points - Here's why Earlier, the steel maker said it had secured an order to supply 3000 metric tonne (MT) of pipes under the government's Jal Jeevan Mission.

Shares of iron and steel pipe manufacturer JTL Industries gained over 2 per cent even as Sensex declined over 500 points on Friday. The counter opened at Rs 91.89 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 90.69. The counter gained later to hit an intra-day high of Rs 92.59 - a gain of over 2 per cent. The surge in the share price came after the company received NCLT approval to commence operations at the RCI plant.

On the NSE, the counter opened flat at Rs 90.72 but surged to touch the high of Rs 92.68.

Last seen, the counter held firmly in green at Rs 92.29. The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 138.30 and the 52-week low is Rs 78.41. The market cap of the company is Rs 3,525.86 crore.

JTL Industries, a constituent of BSE SmallCap, has informed exchanges that it has been granted permission by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to commence operations at the RCI Industries & Technologies plant.

JTL has entered into an MOU with RCI for the production of up to 200MT/month of copper and brass alloys via job work.

Earlier, the steel maker said it had secured an order to supply 3000 metric tonne (MT) of pipes under the government's Jal Jeevan Mission.

The order to supply galvanized iron pipes has been placed by the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, Jammu, JTL Industries said in an exchange filing.

In Union Budget 2025-26, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the flagship programme of the Centre aimed at providing tap water connections to every rural household, has been allocated Rs 67,000 crore, marking a significant increase from the revised estimates of Rs 22,694 crore in 2024-25. Also, the government has expanded the coverage of the scheme.

"The extension of JJM presents significant opportunities, and with our established track record as a trusted supplier to the government, JTL is well-positioned to support its next phase," the company said.

JTL Industries is a leading steel tube manufacturing company which specializes in producing ERW black pipes, pre-galvanized and galvanized steel pipes, large diameter tubes and pipes, and hollow structures.

With PTI inputs