Shares of this speciality retail company in green ahead of board meeting - Check details

Mumbai:

Speciality retail company Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd has informed exchanges that its board is expected to announce a dividend soon. The company has stated that it could be declared along with the Q4 financial results 2025. The meeting in this regard is scheduled to take place on May 26, 2025, "The Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 26th May, 2025 at 3 PM," it said in a filing.

"To consider and approve the standalone audited financial results along with audit report thereon for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2025. To consider and recommend final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company for the financial year 2024-25," the filing reads.

Meanwhile, shares of the company are in action and started the session in the green at Rs 23.49 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 22.92. This is a gain of 2.48 per cent from the previous close.

The 52-week high and low of the stock are Rs 36 and 19.51, respectively. The market cap of the company is Rs 292.23.

Shares of the microcap company traded in green even as the stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, tumbled in early trade today. The fall in the stock market comes amid weak global trends because of the US fiscal worries along with debt concerns.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex tanked 578.3 points to 81,018.33 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 203.45 points to 24,610.

Later, the BSE benchmark traded 746.48 points lower at 80,832.82, and the Nifty quoted 233.80 points down at 24,575.65.

From the Sensex firms, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services and Mahindra & Mahindra were the biggest laggards. Adani Ports and IndusInd Bank were the gainers.