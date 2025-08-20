Shares of this solar company gain post order win from Indian Railways - Check details According to the information shared, the project is valued at Rs 28.84 crore and expected to be executed within six months from the issuance of the letter of acceptance (LoA).

Mumbai:

Shares of Servotech Renewable Power System gained over seven per cent after the company informed exchanges about the order win from the Indian Railways. According to the exchange filing, it has secured 7.3 MW on-grid rooftop solar order from the North Western Railway, Jaipur Division. The development has resulted in an action in the stock, which hit the intraday high of Rs 133.90. The counter began the trading session at Rs 126.12, up from its previous close of Rs 124.62 on the National Stock Exchange. It continued the upward trend and touched the high of Rs 133.90, representing a gain of 7.44 per cent from the previous close. As of last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 131, representing a gain of 5.12 per cent.

The market cap of the company is Rs 2,956 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are Rs 205.40 and Rs 97.55, respectively.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Servotech Renewable Power System Order Detail

According to the information shared, the project is valued at Rs 28.84 crore and expected to be executed within six months from the issuance of the letter of acceptance (LoA).

"As part of this contract, Servotech will be responsible for the end-to-end execution of rooftop solar PV systems. This includes the design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of solar plants of varying capacities across multiple sites within the Jaipur Division," the company said.

Gets Order From BIAL For EV Chargers

Earlier, the company received an order from Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) to install ultra-fast EV chargers at Kempegowda International Airport.

Each charger will have a capacity of 240 kW and will enhance the e-transport operational efficiency at the airport, Servotech Renewable Power System said in a statement.

With PTI inputs

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)