Shares of this real estate company surge as markets continue to rally on GST reforms bid The company recently announced that one of its arms has bagged a Rs 280.1 crore order from Oil India Ltd to rent out a drilling rig.

Mumbai:

Shares of diversified player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) gained on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, as equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade, extending their previous day's sharp rally. The stock opened flat at Rs 43.25 but gained to touch a high of Rs 44.08 amid a spurt in trading volume. At the time of writing the report, 14.26 lakh shares of the company changed hands. This is higher than the two-week average volume of 4.81 lakh. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 200-day moving averages.

HMPL forms subsidiary to undertake power, RE projects

Meanwhile, the company has incorporated a new arm to undertake power and renewable energy projects.

The development comes after the company informed about its plans to set up a 500 MW solar project in Andhra Pradesh at an investment of Rs 2,500 crore, last month, and a 1.2 GW capacity solar park in Solapur, Maharashtra in January.

"...a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Hazoor New & Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd has been incorporated...and except HMPL no promoter/promoter group/group companies have any interest in the entity," HMPL said in a regulatory filing.

The subsidiary has been incorporated for the execution of power and green energy business, the company said.

Hazoor New & Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd is a related party of HMPL, the filing said.

Mumbai-based HMPL provides engineering, procurement and construction services in renewable energy and building road projects segments.

Bags Rs 280 crore order from Oil India

Hazoor Multi Projects recently announced that one of its arms has bagged a Rs 280.1 crore order from Oil India Ltd to rent out a drilling rig.

The state-owned 'Maharatna' company has given the contract to Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure, which was acquired by Hazoor recently.