Shares of this NBFC in focus as company announces fundraise through NCDs - Check details As per the information shared, the debentures are proposed to be listed on the BSE. The tenure of the instrument is 36 months, with the tentative allotment date being August 8, 2025.

Mumbai:

Shares of Paisalo Digital, a non-banking financial company, are trading in green despite the sell-off in the Indian stock market. The shares of the BSE smallcap company, which has a market cap of Rs 2,826 crore, are in focus as the company has announced a fundraise through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The counter started the trading session in green at Rs 31.11 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 30.81. The counter later fell to touch the low of Rs 30.89 before rebounding to hit the intraday high of Rs 31.67, representing a gain of 2.79 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session.

The counter has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 3.48 per cent in the period. Technically, the counter trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

To Issue 5,000 Non-Convertible Debentures

The company has informed exchanges that the operations and finance committee of the board of directors of Paisalo Digital has approved the issuance of up to 5,000 non-convertible debentures, each having a face value of Rs 1 lakh, aggregating to Rs 50 crore. This includes a base issue of Rs 25 lakh with an option to retain

over-subscription up to Rs 25 lakh.

As per the information shared, the debentures are proposed to be listed on the BSE. The tenure of the instrument is 36 months, with the tentative allotment date being August 8, 2025.

The debentures will carry a coupon rate of 9.75 per cent per annum, payable quarterly. Redemption will occur on maturity, three years from the date of allotment.



Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the counter has given a positive return of 65 per cent in five years, but it has corrected 21 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has delivered a negative return of 36 per cent to its investors.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)