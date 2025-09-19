Shares of this IT company gain despite weak trends in markets - What's behind the rally? The action in stock comes as the company has informed exchanges that its board of directors has set Tuesday, September 23, 2025, as the date to consider and approve the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary.

Shares of IT services and business solutions provider Bartronics India Limited gained on Friday, September 19, 2025, despite the equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty falling in early trade after a three-day rally amid profit booking. The stock opened in green at Rs 15.66 against the previous close of Rs 15.15 on the BSE. The scrip surged further to touch the high of Rs 15.90, representing a gain of 4.95 per cent. The stock has gained after three days of consecutive fall. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 15.63 with a gain of Rs 3.17 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 476.05 crore.

Technically, the scrip trades higher than the 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day and 200-day moving averages.

What's Behind The Rally?

The action in stock comes as the company has informed exchanges that its board of directors has set Tuesday, September 23, 2025, as the date to consider and approve the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary.

The board will also consider and approve the establishment of an Agreement with Huwel Life Sciences Private Limited in relation to a proposed strategic investment to support growth and collaborative business opportunities, subject to necessary approvals.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 626.98 per cent in five years and 283.09 per cent in three years. While the counter has yielded a positive return of 54.29 per cent in two years, it has corrected 27.17 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has dipped 14.07 per cent, as against the gain of 5.28 per cent in the benchmark index.

Earlier, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 264.36 points to 82,749.60 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 65 points to 25,358.60. From the Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra and HCL Tech were among the biggest laggards.

