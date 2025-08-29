Shares of Servotech Renewable end session in green after announcing joint venture, check details Earlier, the company received an order from Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) to install ultra-fast EV chargers at Kempegowda International Airport.

Mumbai:

Shares of Servotech Renewable Power System ended the session in the green, even as the benchmark index extended its downward journey for the third consecutive day. The counter opened flat at Rs 122.09 but later gained to touch the intraday high of Rs 124.89 and hit an intraday low of Rs 122.02. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 205.40 and a 52-week low of Rs 97.55. The market cap of the company is Rs 2,762.09 crore.

Forms JV With BEKEM Infra Projects

The company has informed exchanges that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with BEKEM Infra Projects to jointly participate in government-led renewable energy projects, including rooftop solar and allied infrastructure, under schemes such as the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

The company has clarified that it will not issue equity shares to its JV partner or hold any stake in the entity.

Gets Order From BIAL For EV Chargers

Earlier, the company received an order from Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) to install ultra-fast EV chargers at Kempegowda International Airport.

Each charger will have a capacity of 240 kW and will enhance the e-transport operational efficiency at the airport, Servotech Renewable Power System said in a statement.

Servotech Renewable Power System has received an order to install 10 ultra-fast direct current electric vehicle (DC EV) chargers of 240 kW each at Kempegowda International Airport for airside EV operations, it said.

"This positions the installation as first and biggest of its kind EV charging hub for airside EV operations in an Indian airport enabling fast turnaround times and significantly enhance the airport’s e-transport operational efficiency," it said.

As part of the initiative the charging station will be strategically located within the airport premises to charge electric buses used for passenger transport between terminals and aircraft, and facilitate 24/7 airside EV operations further contributing to the reduction of the airport's transport carbon emissions.

