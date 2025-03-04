Shares of Suzlon gain as company bags 204.75MW wind energy order Earlier, Suzlon secured two orders to power Jindal Steel's plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, adding 702.45 MW of wind energy.

Shares of renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon gained on Tuesday as the company informed exchanges that it has bagged a 204.75 MW wind energy order from Jindal Renewables. The new order was bagged from Jindal Green Wind 1 Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Jindal Renewables.

The counter opened in red at Rs 48.90 against the previous close of Rs 49.71 on the BSE. It dipped further to touch the intraday low of Rs 48.57. However, the stock bounced back amid firm buying and the report that the company has bagged a new energy order. The stock surged to touch a high of Rs 51.48. At the time of writing the news, the stock was trading at Rs 51.19 - a gain of Rs 2.98 per cent.

Suzlon will supply 65 state-of-the-art S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each rated at a 3.15 MW capacity, a company statement said.

The order will be executed in the Karur region of Tamil Nadu. This partnership is Suzlon’s largest Commercial & Industrial (C&I) order with a cumulative capacity of 907.20 MW.

Earlier, Suzlon secured two orders to power Jindal Steel's plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, adding 702.45 MW of wind energy.

"Building on our initial successes in Karnataka, we're now expanding the Low CO₂ Steel movement to Tamil Nadu, a trailblazer in wind energy," Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said

Currently, C&I customers account for 59 per cent of Suzlon's total order book, which has now reached a record 5.9 GW — the highest in the company's history.

The energy generated will be utilized for captive consumption in steel plants located in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, enhancing their operational sustainability and contributing to India's green energy transition.

The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 86.04 and the 52-week low is Rs 35.49. The market cap of the company is Rs 69,810.69.

With PTI inputs