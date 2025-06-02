Shares of this steel pipe maker in green even as market tumbles - Here's why The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 210.85, which it hit on September 23, 2024. Similarly, the stock touched the 52-week low of Rs 84.80 on May 9, 2025.

Mumbai:

Shares of Steel pipe maker Hi-Tech Pipes started the session in the green today, i.e. on June 2, 2025, even as the stock market tumbled following weak trends in Asian markets and renewed global trade concerns. The counter started the session in the green and opened with a minor gain at Rs 95.55 against the previous close of Rs 95.36 on the BSE. The stock gained further to reach a high of Rs 97.70 - an increase of 2.41 per cent from the last close. The counter trades higher than 5-day and 20-day moving averages on technical parameters but lower than 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

On the NSE, the stock started the session at Rs 95.89 and touched a high of Rs 97.77. Last seen, it was trading with a gain of 1.28 per cent at Rs 96.57.

Share Price History

The stock's 52-week high is Rs 210.85, which was hit on September 23, 2024. Similarly, the stock touched the 52-week low of Rs 84.80 on May 9, 2025.

The stock has given a multibagger return of 1,111 per cent in 5 years. However, it has corrected 21 per cent in one year and 38 per cent on a YTD (year-to-date) basis.

Quarterly Results

The company, which owns and operates six integrated manufacturing facilities in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, has posted a 59 per cent rise in consolidated net profit, driven by higher income.

According to data shared with the exchanges, the company's net profit in the January-March quarter stood at around Rs 18 crore, compared to Rs 11.12 crore in the same quarter of the financial year 2023-24.

In an exchange filing, the company said its total income increased to Rs 733.75 crore from Rs 680.75 crore a year ago.

Sales volume increased 8 per cent to 1,16,032 MT from 1,07,721 MT in Q4 FY24, reflecting higher demand.

For the full financial year of 2024-25, the net profit rose 66 per cent to Rs 72.95 crore, compared to Rs 43.93 crore in FY24. Revenues during the year grew by 14 per cent to Rs 3,068 crore from Rs 2,699 crore, supported by record sales volumes.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)